Top Possible Suitors for Providence Guard Devin Carter in the 2024 NBA Draft
While many say the Big 12 is the toughest basketball conference, it's hard to argue that the premier conference in NCAA basketball is the home of back-to-back champion UConn, who went 18-2 through an incredibly difficult schedule.
But the Big East Player of the Year wasn't a Husky. It also wasn't one of Creighton's big three, or another star from Villanova. This year, the player of the year in the Big East was Providence's Devin Carter, an explosive point guard with athleticism and handle, as well as a bit of the clutch gene.
With the draft coming up, Carter is considered a lottery pick by most, and at worst, just outside the 14th pick. So what are three spots that would be ideal landing spots for Carter?
Option 1 – Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are a team caught in limbo at the moment – they have some pieces like Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic, but have yet to move on from these pieces as they find themselves in the middle of the pack in a weak Eastern Conference.
Carter would be an electric fit, bringing not just point guard distribution skills, but also explosiveness and a knack for the big play. With the 11th pick, Carter is right in Chicago's pick range, as well as a player that fits a need.
Option 2 – New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans made the play-in this year, and they have a lot of talent on the roster, much more than the average team selecting in the lottery (given it's not their pick). As good as Jose Alvarado has been in stretches, the Pelicans need a more long-term option at the point guard spot, which Devin Carter would fit perfectly.
Option 3 – Miami Heat
There has been buzz about Carter to the Heat for a while now, so it wouldn't surprise any draft pundit if they pulled the trigger and snagged Devin Carter at 16. Though he likely won't fall this far, if he does, he's the perfect fit at point guard for Miami, who is another team that has some talent but needs a boost at lead initiator.
Want to join the discussion?Like Draft Digest on Facebookandfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.