Top Places for Jaylon Tyson to Land in the 2024 NBA Draft
Jaylon Tyson had an interesting career bouncing in between schools in his home state of Texas before eventually landing in his final spot, under Mark Madsen at Cal.
The multitalented guard averaged 19.6 points per game, on top of 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his last season of college, establishing himself as one of the premier guard prospects in the middle-first round.
He has size (6-foot-7), athleticism, and a whole set of diverse skills that make him one of the most intriguing options in at the end of the lottery and beyond. So what would be some ideal landing spots for Tyson?
1. Milwuakee Bucks
Anyone could use a big guard that can score and distribute, including Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. In order to add to their offensive firepower and supplement the minutes of Khris Middleton, Tyson makes a lot of sense to bring in as an off-the-bench piece that can contribute off the bat.
2. Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers need some depth at the wing spot, and could add in some extra offense next to Tyrese Maxey in the back court. Though not a lead guard, Tyson has the ability to play both the 2-guard and small forward positions, meaning there would be plenty of opportunity for him to get playing time on a playoff contender.
3. New Orleans Pelicans
Though they may lean more towards drafting a point guard to add to their depth behind CJ McCollum, taking Tyson here and putting him between McCollum and Ingram could quickly create one of the better offensive teams lineups in the Western Conference.
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland needs size in the back court, and Tyson provides that in addition to being one of the most offensively polished players in his draft range. The versatility he would provide the Cavs could help launch them into a different level of offensive production, even without Mitchell and Garland on the floor at all times.
