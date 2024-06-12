2024 NBA Draft: Devin Carter Could Be Year-One Playoff Performer in this Class
When evaluating college prospects and how they might fit at the next level, sometimes production doesn’t lie. Devin Carter is a bit undersized for a modern NBA guard, but the numbers he put up in college were ridiculous.
For starters, he blossomed into a 20 point per game scorer last season, really improving his offensive dominance and showcasing new parts of his game. He was also the best rebounding guard in the country, pulling down nearly nine boards per contest.
As impressive as this all is, we haven’t even gotten to Carter’s defense. This is where he shines and what NBA teams are likely most excited about. He’s a legitimate two-way talent who can do nearly everything on the floor.
Carter is an extremely smart and disruptive defender, who plays very physically and boasts strong fundamentals. He moves well laterally, thrives at the point of attack and has the technique to make plays for his team on that end. He also plays much bigger than himself on that end, proving to be effective defending players taller than him. Carter is also a great positional shot blocker.
In every class, there's at least one player who ends up being called upon to make a real impact in the playoffs. In the recent season, players like Jaime Jaquez, Cason Wallace and Dereck Lively were a few that fit that mold.
In the 2024-25 season, Carter could be that type of player if he’s selected to a team that makes it to the postseason.
Carter’s father (Anthony Carter) played 13 seasons in the NBA with several teams including the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He is also currently an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies. As such, Carter has the pedigree of being a successful NBA player and has a support system that will help guide him.
Two of his best fits include the Grizzlies, where he could play under his father, or the Heat where he could follow in his footsteps as a player. When thinking about players who play a similar style to Carter, Alex Caruso and Derrick White come to mind. Every team needs players of that archetype, which is what makes Carter so interesting.
If he does land in a great spot like Miami or Memphis, don’t be surprised if he’s making noise in the playoffs around this time next year.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.