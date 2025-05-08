Toronto Raptors Have Most to Gain, Lose at 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
The Toronto Raptors offer one of the more interesting teams atop the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
Owning the seventh-best odds, they’re a primarily win-now core with a few developing pieces spread across their roster. With that being the case, they have the most to gain and lose at the draft lottery in a few days.
At this season’s trade deadline, the Raptors made the interesting move to trade for one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram, who after stints with the Lakers and Pelicans was in need of a fresh start.
In giving up some players and future draft assets for Ingram — who at his best saw just shy of 25 points per game on solid splits — it seems the Raptors are ready to win games as early as next season. They now have talented forwards in Ingram and fellow one-timer Scottie Barnes, as well as a host of other win-now players like Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and plenty more.
The final piece to the puzzle will be 2025 NBA Draft pick.
Like other teams, the Raptors hope to land the highest selection possible, but don’t have above average odds to do so. They have the highest percent chance at landing the No. 8 pick at just under 35%, with a 19% chance at No. 7 and 13% chance at No. 9. Toronto has just a 7% chance at landing No. 1, and a 32% chance to land a pick within the top-four.
Odds certainly aren’t in the team’s favor.
Having traded for Ingram, it seems the team isn’t likely to see a 2026 lottery pick, meaning they’ll need to get the most out of their ’25 pick. A jump into the top-four could mean a legitimately franchise-altering talent to add to a core ready to make a push. A drop could mean another project simply not ready, or a player not set to alter the genetic makeup of a team.
Landing the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe could create a "Big Three" of sorts. But swinging later and missing, or simply grabbing a player suited for a smaller role, could be a big hit to a roster that likely isn't set to make waves in the East.
For now, the Raptors will hope the ping pong balls fall in their favor. The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 12 at 6 p.m. CT.