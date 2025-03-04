Toronto Raptors Rookies Help Pull Off Upset Win
The Toronto Raptors have been able to load up on young talent in 2024 NBA Draft. While others shead picks, the Raptors elected to compile as much interesting young talent as possible. From Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo.
Adding that trio to Gradey Dick makes the Raptors an interesting team to monitor moving forward, especially as they own the fifth best odds to grab the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but no matter how the lottery balls fall will be adding a stud in a loaded class.
Against the Orlando Magic, the youngsters stepped up to pull off an upset win, 104-102. Shead chipped in 12 points off the bench, Mogbo logged five points and as many rebounds off the pine and Walter contributed seven points and four boards as a reserve.
Mogbo shows all the traits of a winning player with his defensive impact and versatility, Shead can control the pace with the ball in his hands and hope remains that Walter turns into a bonafide bucket getter as his NBA career progresses.
Toronto finds themselves in an interesting spot after adding Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Raptors youngsters are a fun budding young core.
Up next for the Raptors, they take on the Magic again on Tuesday night on the road.
