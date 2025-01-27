UCLA's Aday Mara Emerges, Building Confidence and Draft Value
Having sustained a four-game losing streak in the Big Ten, UCLA has clearly been searching for an identity. Increasing the usage of sophomore big man Aday Mara against Wisconsin and Washington has proven to be an impressive adjustment. The 7-foot-3 two-way standout has played a season-high in minutes in each of these two games while leading the Bruins in scoring both times. While Mara does not possess the most modern skill set, the impressive feel he has showcased on both ends of the floor offers hope for his translatability to the NBA.
Ahead of tonight’s game against USC, let’s take a closer look at Mara’s two most recent performances and break down how he has made a noticeable impact.
Mara played his first substantial minutes of the season against Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 21. While leading the Bruins to a much-needed 85-83 win, Mara proved to be too much for the opposition to handle. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two blocks while shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and a career-high 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. This outing effectively showcased his touch with both hands and his fluidity as the roll man. Whether receiving entry passes out of pick-and-rolls or after posting up, his patience and footwork allowed him to get defenders off balance before finishing over them with his impressive length.
Mara followed this performance with another standout showing, leading UCLA to a 65-60 win over Washington on Friday, Jan. 24. He recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and a career-high five blocks while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. While his interior scoring remained a strength, with soft touch and effortless dunks, his defensive impact stood out the most. Whether serving as the primary defender or providing help-side defense, Mara’s reactivity and ground coverage looked elite. He excelled near the rim and even showed flashes of stepping out to the perimeter and elevating to contest jump shots.
As mentioned, Mara does not perfectly fit the mold of a modern big man, but the fluidity he demonstrates at his size is promising and suggests he can continue developing with more playing time. Although he has not shown much in terms of jump shooting, his free-throw mechanics hint at untapped potential. Regardless of whether this aspect becomes a reliable weapon, his feel with his back to the basket and his ability to finish at the rim with power and touch remain consistent strengths.
Mara’s recent performances have undoubtedly been a bright spot for UCLA during a challenging stretch. As the team looks to regain its footing in the Big Ten, his emergence as a go-to player offers hope for a strong finish to the season. If Mara can build on this momentum, he could become an even more pivotal piece for the Bruins and a highly intriguing prospect for the next level.
