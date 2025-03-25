Future WNBA Top Pick JuJu Watkins Suffers Torn ACL
JuJu Watkins, a USC basketball standout and a potential top pick at the WNBA Draft down the line, has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
As Watkins drove hard on a fast break that was heavily defended, her knee buckled and she promptly fell, being carried off moments later. It couldn't have come at a worse time for both USC and Watkins, as she was amid helping the team in a vital Sweet 16 game, and No. 1 USC is thought of to be one of the primary contenders for the national championship.
Despite its best player going down with injury, USC was able to cruise to a 96-59 win over Mississippi State, largely led by forward Kiki Iriafen, who scored 36 points on 16-for-22 shooting. Watkins played just five minutes, shooting 0-for-2 with two assists.
Watkins has come on as one of the top talents in all of basketball, averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Trojans across 32 games. She was vital in leading USC as far as the Sweet 16, and has been keyed in on as an obvious contender to be a top pick for the WNBA.
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Watkins added 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting, with eight rebounds and three steals.
Just a sophomore, she isn’t eligible for the upcoming WNBA Draft, but remains one of the top targets for future drafts. The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to take place on Monday, April 14, 2025. The first round of the NBA Draft is slated for Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. CT.