Georgia NBA Draft Prospect Blue Cain Enjoying Breakout Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of college basketball surprise teams to start the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Head coach Mike White's team is off to a 10-1 start, with the group's only loss coming at the hands of Clemson in a 97-94 bout that went to overtime. Georgia's efforts have landed the Bulldogs a spot in the AP Top 25, a feat that has only happened two other times since 2003.

Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated Western Carolina 112-82, extending the team's win streak to four games. Georgia has been led by a few solid players this season, including veterans Kanon Catchings, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain. Freshman Jake Wilkins has also shown flashes.

Cain, however, appears to be the most likely player from UGA's roster to earn a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft. The junior is in the midst of a breakout season, and logged another solid performance against Western Carolina.

In that contest, Cain tallied 11 points, 7 rebuonds and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc while committing just one turnover.

After earning significant playing time during his freshman season before becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore, Cain is having a breakout year. The skilled guard is averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field, 30% from 3-point range and 88.4% from the free throw line.

In addition to his statistics, Cain has displayed explosive athleticism this season that should be able to help the Bulldogs' standout earn a spot at the next level.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, the IMG Academy product also has enough size to compete at the next level. Coming out of high school, Cain was rated the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 10 shooting guard in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

After two years at Georgia, Cain appears to have developed into a potential NBA Draft pick. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native is still an under-the-radar prospect to most observers, but could pick up more traction as the season progresses and the Bulldogs get into league play.

Against the SEC, Cain will have an opportunity to compete against a number of other guard prospects like; Labaron Philon, Darius Acuff Jr., Tahaad Pettiford, Boogie Fland and others. If Cain performs well against the aforemention players, he should have an opportunity to break into the 2026 NBA Draft class.

