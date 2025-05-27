Utah Jazz Grab Bucket-Getter With NBA Lottery Pick
The NBA Draft Lottery was not kind to the Utah Jazz as the worst record in the NBA took a tumble to pick No. 5 in the 2025 NBA Draft, the lowest mark the Jazz could be entering that fateful night in May. As the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers were the biggest winners of the night, the Jazz were the single biggest loser.
Now, attention turns to where the Jazz will pivot to from here, still lacking a true face of its rebuild that has dragged on and with another season of tanking likely on the horizon.
In the latest Mock Draft from NBA Draft on SI, the Utah Jazz had to make their decision with what to do with pick No. 5 and the staff picked Tre Johnson, a shooting guard from the University of Texas.
Johnson is a stellar bucket getter and showed his ability to not only finish at all three levels but create space for himself at all three levels as an on-ball weapon for an offense.
Of course, a draw back to Johnson has been the knock on him as a ball hog or lackluster passer, but some of those questions can simply be answered by examining the system he was placed in. With better spacing and sets could he have found a passing groove? Certainly possible.
The Longhorns relied on a lot of isolation this season which Johnson's NBA home will not task him with as much which could open doors for him as a playmaker.
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner and where Johnson lands will be a key question as well as what the Utah Jazz front office is thinking after seeing poor lottery luck in this month's drawing.