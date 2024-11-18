Utah Jazz Rookie Center Lifting the Shorthanded Front Court Rotation
The 2024 NBA Draft was looked down upon the entire cycle. With many pleading with teams to wait until next year or trade out of the draft completely. A few teams took that advice, some zagged though. Like the Utah Jazz.
With a team desperate to get younger talent in the fold, Danny Ainge's crew loaded up on highly thought of prospects. At one point in the draft process, their haul of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski felt like soldified first round picks in the June draft.
In the front court, the Jazz have seen Walker Kessler miss games this week forcing Filipowski to step up. Utah has to be pleased with how the Duke product has responded.
On Saturday, in Utah's narrow 121-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Filipowski did his best to keep the Jazz in it.
During his 22 minutes, Filipowski posted nine points, seven rebounds, dished two assists and swiped three stelas before Will Hardy had to match the Kings small-er look.
Collier came off the bench to the tune of 3-for-3 shooting from the floor turning in nine points, hualing in two rebounds and dished an assist.
Despite their lowly record, the Jazz have been spunky this season and their continued shift into their youth has been a welcomed sign.
