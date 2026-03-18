Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18
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The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for another home win after beating the Suns 116-104 last night. They’ve now won two of their last three games after three straight losses.
On the flip side, Utah has lost 3 straight and 11 of its last 13 games since just before the All-Star break.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +13.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves -13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz +550
- Timberwolves -800
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FDSN NO
- Jazz record: 20-48
- Timberwolves record: 42-27
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – Questionable
- Keyonte George – Out
- Blake Hinson – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Walker Kesler – Out
- John Konchar – Questionable
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – Out
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
Jaden McDaniels has gone cold from beyond the arc. He has gone UNDER 1.5 3-pointers in 10 straight games since making 5-of-6 in Portland on February 24.
The Timberwolves forward has made just 4-of-26 (15.4%) 3-pointers since then, with 3 or fewer attempts in eight of those 10 games. The Jazz aren’t great at defending the 3, but I’ll continue to fade McDaniels here.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I don’t think I can back the Timberwolves as home favorites in the second half of a back-to-back without Anthony Edwards, even if it is against the Jazz.
Utah played competitive games in Sacramento and Portland, and even beat the Warriors last week. In fact, the Jazz also took down the Timberwolves as +12.5 underdogs back in January.
Minnesota is just 13-18 against the spread as a home favorite while Utah is 16-15 ATS as a road underdog.
Pick: Jazz +13.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop