Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for another home win after beating the Suns 116-104 last night. They’ve now won two of their last three games after three straight losses.

On the flip side, Utah has lost 3 straight and 11 of its last 13 games since just before the All-Star break.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +13.5 (-108)

Timberwolves -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Jazz +550

Timberwolves -800

Total

230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FDSN NO

Jazz record: 20-48

Timberwolves record: 42-27

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Ace Bailey – Questionable

Keyonte George – Out

Blake Hinson – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Walker Kesler – Out

John Konchar – Questionable

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – Out

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaden McDaniels has gone cold from beyond the arc. He has gone UNDER 1.5 3-pointers in 10 straight games since making 5-of-6 in Portland on February 24.

The Timberwolves forward has made just 4-of-26 (15.4%) 3-pointers since then, with 3 or fewer attempts in eight of those 10 games. The Jazz aren’t great at defending the 3, but I’ll continue to fade McDaniels here.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

I don’t think I can back the Timberwolves as home favorites in the second half of a back-to-back without Anthony Edwards, even if it is against the Jazz.

Utah played competitive games in Sacramento and Portland, and even beat the Warriors last week. In fact, the Jazz also took down the Timberwolves as +12.5 underdogs back in January.

Minnesota is just 13-18 against the spread as a home favorite while Utah is 16-15 ATS as a road underdog.

Pick: Jazz +13.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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