Utah Jazz Served Best With NBA Draft Lottery Win
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will have half the league on the edge of its seats. The ping pong balls will determine where top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft lands, Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is one of the best prospects the draft has seen, a clear-cut top option and a franchise-altering player.
The Duke product is the prize of all 14 lottery teams, even those with the slimmest chances to leap up the board come Monday, May 12 in Chicago, IL.
Chief among those hopefuls is the Utah Jazz. The Salt Lake City Crew will be having restless nights about ping pong balls for the next 72 hours.
The Jazz are the most desperate for Flagg's service. Not only does Utah possess the worst record in the NBA, 17-65 earning the best odds to land the top pick which is flatten acrossed the three worst records from the 2024-25 campaign.
A separating factor between the Jazz and the other potential winners is the fact that Utah lacks a true prized prospect.
When you survey the layout of the NBA, the Jazz crop of prospects are lackluster even compared to their counterpart when it comes to No. 1 option potential.
Flagg would instantly change the franchise and put them on a path to contention if they stick the course of development with a great head coach, Will Hardy, at the helm.
The Duke prospect will find out his future soon and the rest of the NBA waits with baited breath to see where he lands.