Washington Wizards Could Lean on Past When Selecting in 2025 NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards are stuck in an interesting position in the 2025 NBA Draft after the fallout from the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
With shocking jumps from the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, the Wizards tumbled down the board to pick No. 6 in June’s draft.
Washington has put together a solid core featuring Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. Heading into Lottery night, Washington hoped to put a bow on this rebuild by landing the ultimate prize — Cooper Flagg — or something close to the Duke product.
Now, the Wiz Kids sit in no man’s land, No. 5 in a perceived four-player draft (depending on your VJ Edgecomb stance).
While a disassociating result, this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Will Dawkins, a key decision-maker in Washington’s front office. Dawkins was in Oklahoma City when the Thunder suffered a similar stumble to pick No. 6 in the gaudy 2021 NBA Draft.
Many tried to cast a conventional pick to Sam Presti’s crew, but OKC went outside the box to reach on Josh Giddey in that spot.
Clearly, Giddey didn’t quite fit with the soon-to-be-flushed-out squad in Bricktown. But the chance on his value winds up netting the Thunder a key piece to its hopeful Championship core in Alex Caruso this past summer.
This isn’t Apples to Apples, but don’t be shocked if Washington, whose top two decision makers hail from Oklahoma City, elects to go outside the box.
The most interesting outcome? History repeating itself with Dawkins gambling on Egor Demin as the BYU product owns many of the same quality traits of Giddey that make his upside tantalizing for a team that lacks a true table setter for its youngsters.