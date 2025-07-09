What Chris Cenac Brings to the Houston Cougars
The University of Houston had one of their best seasons in school history last year, losing narrowly in the National Championship to Florida after going 35-5 in the regular season. Despite a crushing defeat, the Cougars have only reloaded for the 2025-26 season, adding one of, if not the best recruiting class in the country.
Kelvin Sampson brought in three top-15 recruits in the country per On3: guard Kingston Flemings, guard Isiah Harwell, and center Chris Cenac. All three are elite talents that will play in the NBA, but Cenac especially is a top-notch player that will likely find himself in the top 10 of the 2026 NBA Draft.
What makes the 6-foot-10, 235-pound rim protector so special? For one thing, his athleticism pops. He has rim-running capabilities and is an extremely fluid athlete, giving him defensive versatility in that he can block shots in the paint, but also defend other positions due to his lateral quickness. His mobility grants him incredible upside on both ends of the floor, but especially when guarding opposing bigs and wings.
He also sports a 7-foot-3 wingspan, which makes his range in contesting shots that much greater when combined with his footwork and athletic ability. This also aids in his offensive game as a lob threat who can use his great length and vertical leap to finish plays. He's shown the ability to put the ball on the deck in some instances, though he typically likes to score off of cuts to the basket.
Given the structure of Kelvin Sampson's Houston teams, it is a perfect fit for Cenac, who will learn the intricacies of team defense, as the Cougars trap every post touch and every ball screen. It's a high-octane, high-intensity style of guarding their opponents, but the discpline Sampson instills in his players has translated to the league with players that have much less pedigree than Cenac does.
The Cougars will enter the 2025-26 season as one of the top teams in college basketball, and Chris Cenac is a major part of why. The front court of Cenac and Joseph Tugler can be one of the very best in the sport.