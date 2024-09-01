What Direction the Chicago Bulls Take Could Rest on Rookie Matas Buzelis
The Chicago Bulls are at a bit of a crossroads in their franchise history - having already moved on from DeMar DeRozan, the middling Eastern Conference squad that does just enough to stick around in the Eastern Conference Play-in tournament picture.
This offseason, the Bulls have kept their options open. Sure, they could bottom out for one of the top prospects we have seen in recent years with Cooper Flagg being the prize of the 2025 NBA Draft - and some nice consolation prizes if the ping pong balls bounce against the Windy City - or they could lean on their current roster to once again propel them up the standings in a dreadful Eastern Conference where someone has to claim the last few postseason spots.
After Trading All-Defensive member Alex Caruso for 21-year-old upside guard Josh Giddey and ridding themselves of the aging DeRozan, the Bulls side have enough to be in the top ten out East. Between Giddey, last year's breakout success story Coby White, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Jalen Smith, Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine still hanging around it is easy to envision another postseason bid for the Bulls.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Matas Buzelis with the No. 10 pick - a highly regarded prospect out of the NBA G League Ignite - looking to be one of the few success stories from the program, Buzelis can help the Bulls pick a direction.
If he is able to come out of the gate strong, the Windy City crew will be a near-lock for the postseason out East. However, if growing pains kick in for the rookie and moving parts around the roster, the Bulls could take a minor step back for a massive upgrade in the 2025 NBA Draft.
