What Does Davis Fogle Bring to Gonzaga Basketball?
Gonzaga basketball has been one of the top programs in the country over the last decade plus, dominating the West Coast Conference and getting very close to winning championships on multiple occasions.
Their head coach, Mark Few, is the model of consistency, turning a school once considered a mid-major into a legitimate powerhouse.
Though they have not won a national championship, losing in the title game in 2017 and 2021, the fact they are as good as they are with an enrollment of around 5,000 students proves Few's competency as a head coach. Though they lost Ryan Nembhard to the NBA last season, they return quite a bit of talent, as well as adding talent in the transfer portal and from the high school ranks.
One such player is incoming freshman Davis Fogle, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard from Anacortes, Washington, who played his prep basketball at Arizona Compass, one of the EYBL Scholastic's top schools. Fogle, who was rated four stars by every major recruiting outlet, was ranked the no. 37 player according to On3's Industry Ranking, the no. 12 shooting guard, and the no. 2 player in the state of Arizona for his senior season.
The first things that pop for Fogle are his size and athleticism – his frame, though in need of adding weight at just 185 pounds, provides good size on the perimeter that can allow him not only to shoot over smaller defenders but make reads to find open teammates. As a wing prospect, Fogle has some guard skills as well, though he does not have an elite handle yet – still, it is above average for his position. He also has good bounce, though is not explosive off of his first dribble, meaning he will have to get craftier with his ball handling.
The swing skill for Fogle will be his three-point shooting. Though he's shown clear improvement from his AAU seasons through to his performance in EYBL, he is still inconsistent from beyond the arc due to an odd release. This plus his lacking physical strength may cause issues, but the talent and willingness to improve are both obvious in Fogle's skillset and attitude. The shooting form will obviously need to be addressed, but if he can learn to be a consistent threat from beyond the arc, he can contribute early for Gonzaga, and due to his size, could find himself in the NBA at some point in his career.