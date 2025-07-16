Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Dallas Mavericks have shut down Cooper Flagg – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft – for the rest of Summer League, leading to them being set as underdogs on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly was able to get No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe back in action on Tuesday after he missed time with an injury, and he finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 16-point win over the Washington Wizards.
It’s unclear if the Sixers plan to play Edgecombe again on the second night of a back-to-back, but oddsmakers appear to think Philly is the superior team anyway against a Dallas squad that is 0-1 without Flagg in action.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including my best bet and some players to watch outside of the two top-three picks in this year’s draft.
Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +6.5 (-110)
- 76ers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +235
- 76ers: -290
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mavs record: 1-2
- 76ers record: 1-2
Mavericks vs. 76ers Key Players to Watch
Dallas Mavericks
- Ryan Nembhard
So far this summer, Nembhard has led the Mavs in scoring twice (21 points against the Lakers and 11 points against the Charlotte Hornets), and he’s one of the few players on this Summer League roster that may have a chance of cracking Dallas’ roster.
A great point guard at Gonzaga, Nembhard could find himself fighting for backup guard minutes as long as Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) remains out of the lineup.
Philadelphia 76ers
- Johni Broome
The runner-up for the Wooden Award last season in college basketball, Broome was an early second-round pick by the Sixers in the 2025 NBA Draft (35th overall).
So far this summer, the Auburn University product is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc. It’ll be interesting to see if he can carve out a role at the NBA level.
Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
This total is super low at 168.5, but the Sixers combined for just 132 points in their win over the Wizards on Tuesday, holding Washington just 58 points.
That’s a big issue for the Mavericks, as they’ve struggled on offense even when Flagg has played this summer.
After dropping 87 points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their opener in Vegas, the Mavs have scored exactly 69 points in back-to-back games – even though Flagg put up 31 points in one of those contests.
Philly hasn’t been great on offense either, scoring 74 in Edgecombe’s Las Vegas debut and 70 in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
I think this game could be a defensive slog, especially if Edgecombe ends up sitting for the 76ers.
Pick: UNDER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
