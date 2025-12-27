NBA Draft: Three Juniors On Their Way to Standout Seasons

We're nearly two months into the college basketball season and conference play is set to begin next week. Many players have had impressive seasons so far -- including a handful of upperclassmen.

Let's take a look at three juniors off to strong starts to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) passes the ball between Long Beach State guard Gavin Sykes (11) and guard BeachRob Diaz III (0) during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 21, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior has popped at times as a freshman and sophomore, but has seeminlgy taken another jump this season.

Momcilovic is averaging 18.3 points, one assist, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 84.6% from the rim (13 attempts), 50% on non-rim twos (36 attempts), 55.2% from three (87 attempts), and 90% from the free throw line (20 attempts).

He's always been a lights-out shooter and could enter NBA conversations if he improves his overall athleticism as well as his shot variety from beyond the arc.

The most significant difference between previous season's statistics and this season is his steal percentage, which has increased to 2.6 this season after being one and 0.8 the two seasons prior, and his overall scoring production increasing. Momcilovic should be monitored as a potential NBA prospect as the season progresses.

Zvonimir Ivisic, Illinois

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) takes a three point shot in the second half against the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Zvonimir Ivisic is a 7-foot-2 big man for the Fighting Illini, playing alongside his brother Tomislav Ivisic. Both players are NBA prospects, as Tomislav is having an impressive season in his own right.

Zvonimir Ivisic is averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game so far this season.

It may not seem like significant numbers but, for playing only 17.4 minutes per night, these numbers are more impressive than they appear on the surface.

Additionally, he's only missed one shot at the rim (18 attempts) and is shooting 34.2% from three so far this season (career 36.9% three point shooter on 179 career attempts).

Additionally, he's recording a 7.9 offensive rebound percentage, 26.1 defensive rebound percentage, a 1.1 steal percentage, and a 13.4 block percentage. Zvonimir Ivisic is an NBA prospect to watch as the season progresses.

Henri Veesar, North Carolina

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Originally from Estonia, Henri Veesaar was a highly touted prospect prior to his college career -- spending time in Real Madrid's youth program before coming to America.

He's had an interesting college career thus far. Veesaar played limited minutes his freshman season at Arizona, and then suffered an elbow injury prior to his sophomore season -- leading him to redshirt. Veesaar then showcased improvement last season as a redshirt sophomore with Arizona before transferring to North Carolina this past offseason.

For the Tar Heels this season, the 7-foot big man is averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 75% at the rim (72 attempts), 52% on non-rim twos (25 attempts), and 50% from three (34 attempts).

While this three point percentage is much improved from prior seasons, his free throw percentage remains stagnant around the 65-72% range -- a more important indicator for potential as a shooter long-term. Therefore, increasing his free throw percentage will be important to prove to scouts that this isn't a one-off three point-shooting season.

Overall, Veesaar appears to be truly having a breakout season -- a great sight to see for the potential NBA prospect.