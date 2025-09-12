What does Koa Peat Bring to Arizona Basketball?
This fall, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will add one of the most decorated high school players the state has ever produced. Koa Peat steps onto campus as a proven winner: four state titles, multiple gold medals with USA Basketball, and a reputation as one of the most polished and productive players in the 2026 draft class.
But what exactly will he bring to the Wildcats this season?
Immediate Physical Presence
Peat is already built like a tank. At 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, he gives the Wildcats a physically imposing presence at the forward spot. His strength, body control, and athleticism make him a mismatch nightmare against smaller defenders, especially in the post, on the offensive glass and in transition.
Peat’s scoring game is centered around rim pressure. He uses his frame and footwork to carve out space inside, with soft touch and a strong ability to absorb contact and draw fouls.
Expect him to be a key target in the short roll and the dunker spot. His understanding of angles and spacing allows him to find soft spots in a defense without needing the offense to run for him.
Connective Passing Feel
One of Peat’s most underrated skills is his passing. He averaged 4.3 assists as a senior and became a reliable playmaker from the post and on the move. Peat can facilitate from the elbow, hit cutters, or keep the ball in transition.
Defensive Versatility
Defensively, Peat will be impactful on day one. He’s a strong help defender because of his motor and spatial awareness and consistently makes smart rotations. He’s not a traditional rim protector, but he racks up “stocks” (steals + blocks) by covering ground and anticipating plays.
Arizona can switch more with Peat on the floor. He can credibly guard 3s and 4s and occasionally slide up to small-ball 5s without giving up much size on the collegiate level.
Improvement Areas
The key swing skill for Peat this season will be his jumper. He shot 21% from three in high school, and his mechanics need refinement. If he can become a passable shooter from three and improve his free-throw shooting (64%), it'll make scouts feel much better about his NBA projection and help the Wildcats' offense run smoother.
Even without the shooting leap, Peat should make an immediate impact. His combination of IQ, strength, athleticism and versatility gives Arizona a player who should be able to impact from day one.