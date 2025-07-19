What Does Nate Ament Bring to Tennessee?
Rick Barnes and Tennessee signed five-star forward Nate Ament this offseason, one of the best players in the 2025 class and a prospect with a very good chance at being drafted in the high-lottery next summer.
A native of Virginia, Ament was a top-five recruit in the country according to On3, showing promise both in high school basketball with Highland as well as EYBL with Team Durant.
At 6-foot-9, Ament already has great positional size, and has demonstrated athleticism and ability to handle the ball. This allows him to attack the basket from the perimeter, and though he does need to put on weight in order to more effectively finish through contact and at the rim, he already possesses very tangible skills on the offensive end despite not being a fully polished product.
His versatility defensively is a major asset as well – while not built enough to be a true physical rim protector, he can be an elite help side shot blocker and can also use his mobility to defend opposing wings, and in some cases, guards. His 6-foot-11 wingspan allows him to block shots not just at the rim, but when guarding away from the paint.
His two-way projection as a combo forward makes him a high-level NBA prospect, and his burgeoning ability to shoot the basketball only underlines the potential value he could have. With the prominence of defensive-minded wings and power forwards in the league currently, Ament's archetype is definitely one that is highly sought after in NBA circles.
At Tennessee, this versatility will align perfectly with the aggressive man-to-man defense that Barnes coaches. Ament's switchability will translate seamlessly to a team that likes to rotate often, especially one that also emphasizes contesting shots and making looks more difficult. Ament's length will contribute to this.
Overall, Ament's decision to play for the Volunteers this season makes a lot of sense for schematic reasons, especially on the defensive end of the floor. If he can maintain the efficient shooting seen in EYBL play, he will establish himself as one of the top players in next summer's draft.