What Does Trey McKenney Bring to Michigan Basketball?
The Michigan Wolverines are on the bounce back with second-year head coach Dusty May, who led an incredible turnaround in his first year with his new Big Ten squad, winning the conference tournament and giving Michigan hoops fans hope for the first time since the John Belein era.
The Wolverines went from an absolutely miserable season, winning eight total games in 2023-24 under Juwan Howard, to a team that finished 10th in the AP Poll and won 27 games, including 14 out of 20 in conference. Though their season ended against 1-seed Auburn in the Sweet 16, they created plenty of momentum to carry them into 2025-26.
Michigan reloaded for next season with an impressive front court in UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois transfer Morez Johnson, and UCLA transfer Aday Mara, as well as adding players like North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau and returning guard Roddy Gayle Jr.
They also brought in prep talent with players like wing Winters Grady from Prolific Prep, and shooting guard Trey McKenney from Flint, Michigan, a physical, well-built perimeter player that can provide IQ and feel for this Wolverines roster.
McKenney, a McDonald's All-American, was a unanimous four-star across all sites, garnering a 97.09 score from Rivals Industry Ranking. He was, according to this source, the no. 21 player in the country for the class of 2025, the no. 6 shooting guard, and the no. 1 player in his home state, where he opted to stay to play for Dusty May and the Wolverines.
He had offers from all kinds of different programs, including Michigan State, Georgetown, USC, Ole Miss, Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas, plus plenty more.
Why was McKenney so highly sought? It starts with his feel for the game and his pace with the basketball. His handle has been described as "crafty," and he is a great improviser in general with the ball in his hands. He is physically very strong as well, weighing 220 pounds at 6-foot-4, meaning he can play bully ball when backing down defenders.
His ability to knock down turnaround shots is also one of his biggest assets, as he can lean into a defender before hitting these kinds of looks. Though his confidence can sometimes lead to bad attempts, he is a good enough shooter that he typically shoots a good percentage; his efficiency is not a problem, especially inside the arc.
He can improve a bit defensively, though part of his weakness there is his physical limitation in that he is not an explosive athlete. While he can make up for this on the offensive end with his basketball IQ, he will have to work extra hard on the opposite end when taking on opposing guards and wings.
If McKenney can be a shooter this season from beyond the arc, he can fill a very effective role for the Wolverines, who are poised to compete for a Big Ten Regular Season Title in 2025-26.