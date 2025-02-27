Where 2025 International NBA Draft Prospects and Their Teams Currently Stand
We are past the NBA trade deadline, and FIBA Eurobasket qualifiers, domestic cups in Europe and the semifinals of the Australian NBL are here. In short, this is the final stretch of the 2024-25 basketball season across the globe. Final regular season games will commence and soon, every league will be in the playoffs. This closing stretch and the postseason will give prospects a great opportunity to raise their stock. Here’s where likely 2025 NBA draftees and their teams stand as they enter the final stretch.
Ratiopharm Ulm - where Noa Essengue and Ben Saraf play large roles - have been eliminated from the EuroCup competition but are third in the German Basketball Bundesliga, and only half a game back of Bayern Munich. Ulm captured the German title a couple of seasons ago and that won’t be expected this season, but a finals appearance against Bayern Munich would be impressive and give credit to Essengue and Saraf. Johann Grunloh and Rasta Vechta are only one spot behind them in fourth.
Nolan Traore and Saint Quentin basketball were eliminated from the FIBA Champions League but are still in the hunt for the LNB playoffs. A strong performance in the playoffs last season was where Traore did wonders for his draft stock. Noah Penda and Le Mans are currently in sixth in the LNB and a likely playoff team. Penda impressed at the French Young Stars game a few weeks back as well, and continued productivity in the playoffs will help his first-round case.
Joan Beringer, whose quality play with Cedevita has seen him rise to arguably the best international prospect in this class, has also helped Cedevita compete in both domestic and continental play. Cedevita will face Besiktas in the quarterfinal qualification stage of the EuroCup and are fifth in the Adriatic League. Bogoljub Markovic and Mega Basket are currently in eighth in the Adriatic League, and fighting for a playoff spot.
In Spain’s Liga ACB, Sergio De Larrea and Valencia are currently in fourth in the league and dominated their EuroCup group. They will be expected to compete for the ACB and EuroCup championships. Real Madrid, home to Hugo Gonzalez and Eli N’Diaye, are first in Liga ACB but currently 11th and just outside the EuroLeague play-in. A disappointing continental season for Los Blancos appears to be accepted so long as it is countered with domestic success. Madrid lost the Copa Del Rey final to Unicaja Malaga earlier this month.
Michael Ruzic has returned from injury for Joventut Badalona who were eliminated at the group stage of EuroCup play but are in fifth in Liga ACB. Mario Saint-Supery and Baxi Manresa are right behind them in sixth, and preparing for a Basketball Champions League matchup with Italian side Reggiano Emilia, home to Mouhamed Faye. Emilia is also in sixth in the Italian Lega A.
While every player will have a chance to improve their draft stock at the close of the season, those who have already played key roles on their teams and clearly helped them raise their level of play this season have the most to gain. Should Cedevita advance in EuroCup play or be competitive in the Adriatic League semifinals, it will probably be because of Beringer’s impact.
Progress in the Basketball Champions League for Reggiano will help Faye’s draft case, a solid playoff run by Rasta Vechta will likely be made possible by Grunloh rising to the occasion. If De Larrea can make an impact for Valencia in their big games to come, that will provide some standout moments for him for this season.
While the 2025 international class has been mostly disappointing in terms of star play, they will have plenty of opportunities to try to flip that narrative as postseason basketball approaches. It will be interesting to see if any prospects can capitalize on that.
