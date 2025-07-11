Thunder's Chet Holmgren Had Perfect Retort to Jalen Williams After Huge Contract News
It has been a lucrative few weeks for the Oklahoma City Thunder's young stars. Since the team captured its first NBA title as the Thunder, it has doled out max contracts to a trio of young stars, with Jalen Williams (five years, $287 million) joining Chet Holmgren (five years, $239 million) and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (four years, $285 million) with his deal that was reported on Thursday.
Williams had some fun after news of Holmgren's deal broke Wednesday, reacting to the contract with a simple three-word message posted to his Instagram story: "Dinner on 7!!!"
Naturally, Holmgren had to throw that tab right back on J-Dub after his own massive deal came through on Thursday.
We'd ask why Gilgeous-Alexander, who is set to become the highest-paid NBA player in history by annual value, isn't the one picking up dinner, but he did splurge on an impressive set of gift baskets for his teammates after winning the league MVP award.
In any case, when the Thunder roll into an establishment, they're bringing some serious spending power with them.