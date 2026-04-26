Where will Michigan Trio be Taken at 2026 NBA Draft?

Michigan saw a spectacular season under head coach Dusty May, with its top-tier trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. all making a major impact and earning NBA Draft acclaim in the process.

It's not often a team has three first-round talents, though it feels like the Wolverines are trending toward having just that.

Here's where the Michigan trio could be taken at the 2026 NBA Draft.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward

Lendeborg continued his collegiate ascent with Michigan, capping off an illustrious career with a national title and stellar, two-way play. A 6-foot-9 forward, he has claim to the best overall versatility in the class, able to score on or off-ball, defend on or off-ball, pass and more.

For that reason, several have had him penciled in as a potential lottery pick for months, though his age will certainly play a factor. He’s one of the oldest players in the class at 24 just after draft night.

Lendeborg’s high-end range is likely the mid-lottery, starting just after the most talented of the five-star true freshman — and Keaton Wagler — are off the board. And his later range will likely end at the middle of the first round.

Aday Mara, Center

If any of the trio are going to usurp Lendeborg for the first Wolverine taken off the board, it’s likely to be Mara, who possesses prototypical center size and boosted his stock at the NCAA Tournament.

Mara has long been on draft radars, but needed a third-year breakout with Michigan to cement his status. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game across 40 games en route to the national title, peaking at the right time in the form of 26-point, nine-rebound outing in the Final Four against Arizona.

Mara’s case will largely be built on his size and interior prowess, though his ball skills and passing ability could very well affect his ceiling. His high-end range could see him taken as high as the mid-lottery, with his lesser stock likely landing him around the middle of the first round, or in the twenties.

Morez Johnson Jr., Forward

Last but certainly not least is Morez Johnson Jr., who filled in all the frontcourt gaps for the Wolverines as one of the best defenders in the country. He defended the rim with 1.1 blocks per game, but also held up better on the perimeter than expected, finishing with 0.7 steals and plenty of deflections.

His play-finishing at 13.1 points per game, with the potential to stretch out to the perimeter, is icing on top.

Morez was the likeliest of the three to return, but reportedly will be keeping his name in. There’s a chance his defensive prowess has earned him late-lottery looks, though his likeliest range is the middle of the first round.