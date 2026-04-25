With winning comes recognition and hype, and the Michigan Wolverines have been building NBA Draft notoriety all year long. The 2026 national champions have multiple prospects to be selected this year, many of whom will likely go in the first round.

Yaxel Lendeborg capped off his college basketball career in incredible fashion. He projected to go within the top 20 and maybe even the lottery. However, three of Michigan's supplementary stars declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

The most notable of the group (in terms of prospect hype) is Morez Johnson Jr., who announced his decision while maintaining college eligibility. While the move allows him to return to the NCAA, Johnson has major potential as a defensive spark plug, averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this past season.

The 6-foot-9 forward plays off the ball to contribute offensively, but he has made his mark as a physical, athletic talent on the glass and in the paint.

Aday Mara, the Wolverines' 7-foot-3 big man, also declared for the draft, projected to go in the first round as well. The Spaniard's physicals automatically make him a legitimate pro, but he also displayed improvement as the regular season progressed.

Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game, able to play the pick-and-roll and rim-run well. The 21-year-old even extended his range at times, knocking down jumpers within the arc late in the season.

The third Michigan to declare for the draft as of late was Elliot Cadeau, the hero of this year's National Championship. The point guard put up 19 points against UConn to secure the title, but also averaged a solid 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game across the season.

Cadeau is a shift floor general, able to attack the basket and draw defenders for tough finishes or easy dishes to teammates. After a rough stint with North Carolina, he transferred to Ann Arbor and revived his career and pro potential with Michigan.

Cadeau signed a deal to return to the Wovlerinres for the 2026-27 season, but entering the NBA Draft will allow him to test the waters and gauge where he's at on the professional level. Next year will be his last in the NCAA, and he'll likely garner more opportunities with the departures of Lendeborg, Johnson and Mara.

While nothing is guaranteed, Johnson and Mara's first-round projections could leave Michigan with an almost entirely new core next season.