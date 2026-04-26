3 Prospects with Big Decisions Looming Before NBA Draft Withdraw Date

The deadline for prospects to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft has passed, and a number of talented college players put their name into the pool.

Many of these prospects will remain in the class with the chance to be first-round picks, but there are also a handful that will likely withdraw from this year's draft.

Players who still have NCAA eligibility must decide by May 27 if they will stay in the draft, or return to school. This allows prospects to go through the draft process, including the NBA Combine, and receive feedback before making a decision.

Here are three prospects with big decisions to make before the withdrawal deadline.

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

After spending his freshman season at Illinois, Johnson had an impressive sophomore season with the Wolverines, helping Michigan win the national title.

In his second year of college basketball, the former top-30 recruit averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range on less than one attempt per game.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Johnson earned All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense honors for his efforts.

Koa Peat, Arizona

A top-10 recruit in the 2025 cycle, Peat turned in a productive freshman season and helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field and 35% from 3-point range on 0.6 attempts per game.

Peat, the son of nine-year NFL veteran Todd Peat and the younger brother of first-round NFL Draft pick Andrus Peat, earned All-Big 12 honors for his efforts.

Both Johnson and Peat aren't currently threats as shooters, and use athletic traits to be impactful. That could lead to a return to school for either player, as NBA teams could be looking for the two forwards to refine their skills.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

After being a rotation player as a freshman, Tanner had a breakout sophomore season for the Commodores.

The former three-star recruit averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. Tanner, who earned All-SEC and SEC All-Defense honors, is a good athlete, but lacks ideal size.

Listed at 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, the talented point guard's height could push him down draft boards and, in turn, impact his decision to return to Vanderbilt or stay in the draft.