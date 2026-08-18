2027 NBA Draft: A First Look at Kansas' Wing Tyran Stokes

The 2027 NBA Draft is reportedly set to be weaker than the previous two, which sent talents like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and dozens more to the NBA.

For now, there are questions about whether there is a No. 1-level talent in the ’27 class, just a few months removed from three being draft in 2026. One player who could change those opinions and lock himself into the top spot is incoming Kansas’ wing Tyran Stokes, pound-for-pound already one of the best prospects in the class.

At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Stokes is a power wing who should be able to score in a variety of ways, play-make and has immense defensive potential if locked in. With a good debut season at Kansas, he could fit snugly into the No. 1 picks of draft’s past.

In the video below, you can take a first look at Stokes’ highlights across preps play, or keep reading on for analysis:

Offensive Highlights:

At the high school level, Stokes’ immense frame and powerful athleticism immediately jump off the page. He is an explosive athlete both in flying high for dunks in transition, but also jumping functionally in tighter areas. He isn’t likely to finish above the rim consistently, but can position himself to finish effectively often.

Stokes doesn’t have S-tier acceleration or burst, but rather the strength and pace to find his spots at all three levels. He uses directional change, bumps and more to grind downhill, find space in the mid-range or fire off threes.

Stokes can operate with the ball in hand, and is good about roving around toward space off the ball. Plenty of his draw as a prospect is built around his ball-handling at 6-foot-7, as he can operate as an essential jumbo guard in pairing dribble moves together.

Stokes is a score-first prospect, but has shown the ability to facilitate the ball. He needs to cut out turnovers, but has natural vision and ball control as a passer.

Stokes leans back slightly on his jumper, but does have a high, smooth and consistent release that should be indicative of future growth volume and efficiency-wise.

Defensive Highlights:

Stokes will be an offensive-minded prospect, but has immense defensive upside given his combination of tools.

He should be able to defend on the perimeter, jump lanes with long arms and even provide a hint of shot-blocking. He has shown the ability to turn defense into offense in transition, and has fine enough block timing for a wing.