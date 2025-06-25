Which Destination Makes the Most Sense for Tre Johnson?
Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson is a flamethrower, the best shooter in his class and an elite scoring prospect that led NCAA freshmen in points per game at 19.9.
He won SEC Freshman of the Year, was second-team All-SEC, and hit a blistering 39.7% of his three-pointers while attempting 6.8 per game, doing so in spite of an unimaginative offensive system that relied almost entirely on him to create.
With the 2025 NBA Draft upon us, the selection range for Johnson is firmly in the top eight, with some having him as high as third overall to Philadelphia. Of all of these spots, which makes the most sense for Johnson, and for the team selecting him?
Pick No. 3, Philadelphia 76ers – While most mocks have Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe headed to the Sixers, it has been seen as a possible destination spot for Johnson as well if Philadelphia decides to move in another direction. After moving on from Ace Bailey, the Sixers, if they don't go with Edgecombe, could select Johnson to provide scoring off of the ball while relying on their trio of guards in Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes to create offense on the ball.
Pick No. 4, Charlotte Hornets – The Hornets need someone to play in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, and though many people consider Kon Knueppel to be the choice here, Tre Johnson could also be a fit. The issue with this selection would be some redundancy between Miller and Johnson, as both are players that require a decent amount of shots per game. While Knueppel makes the most sense, Johnson could possibly end up in Charlotte to create another scoring option for the Hornets.
Pick No. 5, Utah Jazz – This landing spot makes more sense than the previous two, with Utah badly needing wing scoring and someone who can play off of their young corps of lead initiators, which includes Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. While the Jazz need defense more than anything, it could be hard to turn down someone like Johnson, even if Ace Bailey is there.
Pick No. 6, Washington Wizards – The most likely landing spot for Johnson, the Wizards are young at every position with a few exceptions, and need a young scoring threat after the Jordan Poole trade with New Orleans. Johnson could help lift a very poor offense off the bat with movement shooting ability and overall scoring prowess, making Washington a very good fit for the young star.
Pick No. 7, New Orleans Pelicans – A popular destination for Johnson, New Orleans may be hoping that new acquisition Jordan Poole can be the lead guard after dealing CJ McCollum to Washington. Thought here is some overlap between Poole's and Johnson's skillsets, they may be looking towards the future instead of the present, with Johnson providing spacing if they continue to build around Zion Williamson.
Pick No. 8 Brooklyn Nets – The Nets were one of the worst offensive teams in basketball last season, and adding Johnson at the wing spot could be a means of improving a putrid scoring unit that finished 28th in offensive rating last year. Though they do already have Cam Thomas, the Nets need off-ball scoring, which Johnson can provide in spades.
Ultimately, Johnson is a player that can raise the floor for most teams picking in the top 10, a plug-and-play offensive prospect that can improve the team's ability to space the floor. He will be one of the first players selected, and regardless of his final landing place, someone that can make an impact sooner rather than later.