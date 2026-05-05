Which Teams Could use an NBA Draft Lottery Jump the Most

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery is just a few days away, where team's futures will be drastically changed.

The top-four of the class is likely to be transformation for several franchises, offering talents like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. It will, of course, come down to odds and luck, but the teams that do so will be offered much brigher futures than those that fall.

Here are three teams who could stand to see a jump at the lottery:

Sacramento Kings

There’s little question that the Kings are among the worst positions in the NBA currently, one of a few teams that didn’t necessarily push hard for better draft odds, but landed there nonetheless. They have the fifth-best odds overall, with an 11.5% chance at No. 1, and a 45% chance in total at a top-four pick.

Given how devoid of future talent they are, a top pick in ’26 is almost a necessity. Any of the top-four would be life-altering the franchise, infusing new direction immediately.

Where other young cores have former top picks, the Kings have just their 2025 duo, and will be eagerly looking to add their first blue-chip prospect in some time.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have a 4.5% chance at No. 1, and just over a 20% chance to find themselves within the top-four, desperately needing one of the top talents to cement their future.

For years, the Bulls have waffled in the middle-ground of the NBA, failing to make waves in the postseason or land top draft picks. Now, having sold off tons of talent in favor of projects, it seems they’ll be attempting to acquire talent at the NBA Draft. And kicking their new rebuild off with one of the core-four would be a big boost.

Any of Dybantsa, Boozer, Peterson or Wilson would be a massive boost to Chicago’s core, especially as they have several developmental seasons ahead.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have just a 3% chance at landing the No. 1 pick, and just a 14% chance in total at landing a top-four pick. But could very well need it more than most in the lottery.

The Bucks have one of the most talented players among lottery teams in former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo, though it seems a split is finally on the horizon for the two. With that being the case, Milwaukee is careening toward an entirely new era, and will be in desperate need of talent in general.

While a late-lottery pick would still be valuable, landing one of the top talents in the class would certainly kick off the new era for the Bucks in the best way, especially as they don’t own all their draft capital.