Why the Cavaliers Should Consider Kyle Filipowski at Pick 20
The Cavaliers have a problem in the front court at the moment. They're going to need to decide between Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, two centers that are incredibly good at what they do, but have a major overlap in skills.
Assuming the Cavaliers go with Evan Mobley over Jarrett Allen, they'll need to find a big that fits next to Mobley, preferably one that has touch, can shoot, and can overall help with spacing from the post spot.
A player that fits that mold perfectly is Duke forward/center Kyle Filipowski, a sophomore big that averaged 16.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. His field goal percentage is right around 50%, which may seem low for a big man.
The reason the efficiency isn't quite as prominent with Filipowski is that he isn't simply a play finisher, or a lob threat. He's a guy who likes to step out and shoot from 15 to 18 feet, helping to create offensive spacing for other players, especially guards like Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell who like to drive the lane.
Though his 3-point shooting numbers were not elite, they were far from disastrous as well, especially for a power forward or center who plays most of his time on the block. Don't be confused – Filipowski is not a perimeter player, at all.
This is what makes his impact so important – he is able to, like Kristaps Porzingis did against the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Finals on June 6, draw his defender out of the paint and create driving lanes for the guards and slashers on the Cleveland roster.
At Pick No. 20, Kyle Filipowski will likely still be on the board, unless the touch and size (6-foot-11) intrigues another franchise beforehand.
Another part of this is that Jarrett Allen will likely be traded if this is the direction in which the Cavaliers are going. The primary trade destination would likely be Memphis, as they are in desperate need of a center, and also happen to have a top-10 pick.
Either way, the Cavaliers will be able to get their guy.
