Why the OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets 'Control' the NBA Draft in Coming Years
The Oklahoma City Thunder seem to be set up for years to come.
In addition to an impressive roster filled with talented young pieces, OKC boasts a number of future first round picks; 13 to be exact. In addition to future drafts, the Thunder also hold two first round selections in this summer's draft.
In a recent article from ESPN, the outlet ranked NBA teams' draft assets with Oklahoma City, who won 68 games in the regular season, sitting atop list.
"The Thunder hold two first-round picks and can wind up with a third on lottery night," Jeremy Woo wrote.
"Philadelphia's pick is top-six protected, sits fifth in the odds and if it drops multiple spots will convey to OKC. Whether that happens, there's still the matter of consolidation, as the Thunder currently have 15 players under contract entering the offseason and will need to create space to keep whichever draft picks they make. With that in mind, expect the Thunder to be active around the draft as usual as they balance adding more young talent with bigger-picture roster decisions. GM Sam Presti has positioned the franchise remarkably well, and these are ultimately good problems to have."
After the Thunder, who are still in the hunt for an NBA title, the Brooklyn Nets occupied the second position on ESPN's list.
Brooklyn boasts 12 future first round picks and four in the upcoming draft after trades with Milwaukee, New York and Houston. Some of Brooklyn's most valuable picks are the team's own future first rounders, which could change if the team has an uptick in success.
After going 26-56 in 2024-25, though, the Nets should be in position to pick near the top of the draft for at least the next few seasons. Brooklyn has the sixth-best lottery odds in this year's cycle, and could see their pick land even closer to the top with some luck in the draft lottery.
In NBA Draft on SI's most recent mock draft, the outlet paired Illinois freshman Kasparas Jakucionis with the Nets.
The Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets rounded out the top five in ESPN's rankings.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.