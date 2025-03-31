Wizards Bolster Impressive Rookie Class with AJ Johnson
With 58 losses already, the Washington Wizards are once again competing for the best possible NBA Draft Lottery odds.
This marks their seventh consecutive losing season. However, there's good reason for the sentiment around the organization to be higher than that of previous losing season, for there's finally light shining at the end of the tunnel.
They've transitioned from an aging team led by veterans such as Kyle Kuzma to a fierce young squad full of talent and potential. This shift has been sparked, in large part, due to Washington's incredible rookie class.
The Wizards' first-year unit is headlined by standout two-way big man Alexandre Sarr, but stretches far past just the second overall pick. Standout guard Bub Carrington, the No. 14 overall pick, has made a consistent all-around impact as a regular starter, averaging over 9 points and 4 assists per game. Further, No. 24 overall pick Kyshawn George has also brought well-rounded value throughout the year, especially with his tenacity on the defensive side of the ball.
Still, the Wizards weren't done building their 2024-25 rookie class with just these three young contributors, acquiring No. 23 overall pick AJ Johnson from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Kuzma at the trade deadline.
As a Wizard, it took Johnson about a month to earn the chance to play consistent rotation minutes, but he's taken full advantage of this opportunity, hitting the ground running in March.
The 20-year-old guard has averaged 30.0 minutes per game and made the most of it on the offensive end with an average mark of 11.9 points and 3.6 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 California native has leveraged his shifty handle, dynamic shot-making ability, and 6-foot-11 wingspan to compromise defenders at all three levels.
This ability was most evident in his most recent outing against the Brooklyn Nets, in which he recorded his first career 20-point game, dishing out 4 assists and canning 3 shots from beyond the arc in the process.
Johnson brings a unique aspect to the Wizards young core, for his high potential as a backcourt bucket-getter is unmatched. Should he continue to make big strides with more experience, Johnson's arrival to Washington could mean big things for their future outlook.