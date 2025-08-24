Wizards' Kyshawn George is Showing Sophomore Breakout Potential in AmeriCup Action
International competition during the offseason is a great experience for players around the NBA who have the opportunity to play in these events. This is especially true for young players who need on-court reps against professional competition.
One player who is making the most of his opportunity this summer is Kyshawn George of the Washington Wizards, who was selected No. 24 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He had a solid rookie season in Washington as a part-time starter, but the flashes he has shown with Canada in FIBA AmeriCup thus far could indicate a breakout sophomore season incoming.
Part of Group B, Canada is competing against Venezuela, Panama and Puerto Rico for positioning in the knockout round. In the team's opening group play game against Venezuela, George was the star of the show.
In that first game of this stage, George finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in less than 30 minutes of action. It was an efficient contest for him, shooting 7-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-7 from deep as he led Canada in scoring. He also notched four steals and was a game-high +29 in the box score.
George is a bit older for his NBA class, given he will turn 22 years old fairly early in his second season. But that doesn't discount just how much upside he has longer term. With the experience he gained leading up to becoming a member of the Wizards, along with a rookie campaign under his belt and now AmeriCup experience, a big season could be ahead.
Last season, it was the 3-point shooting that lacked for George. He came into the NBA known for being a sniper from beyond the arc, but he only converted on 32.2% of his attempts from that distance as a rookie. If that part of his game naturally comes around, there's no question he would average double figures in the scoring column as a sophomore. Beyond the perimeter shooting, which is part of George's game that almost certainly will come around, playmaking for himself and others will be the next big step. He is a jumbo wing with guard skills, which is an archetype that has significant potential in the modern NBA.
Canada's next group play game will be against Panama on Saturday night, which will be another opportunity for George to prove he's one of the best players at this event and a real threat to becoming a high-impact NBA player sooner than many may have thought.