Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Ausar Thompson, Luka Doncic)
Sunday’s NBA action is loaded with superstar players, as Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson are all in action as part of a nine-game slate.
There’s NBA action on all day, as the first matchup tips at 2 p.m. EST and things go through 9 p.m. EST with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers playing games in the later part of this slate.
If you’re looking for some NBA props, you’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team looks to share our favorite props every day throughout the 2025-26 season.
On Sunday, I’m eyeing a few players, including a pick for Wemby in his third game of the 2025-26 season.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown of each of these player prop picks for Oct. 26.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 26
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 28.5 Points (-107)
- Kyshawn George OVER 14.5 Points (-112)
- Ausar Thompson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Assists and Rebounds (-121)
Victor Wembanyama OVER 28.5 Points (-107)
It’s been a great start to the season for Wemby, as he scored 40 in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks and followed that up with 29 against the New Orleans Pelicans in an overtime win.
The San Antonio Spurs star has taken 21 or more shots in each game this season, and now he faces a Brooklyn defense that is dead last in the league in defensive rating through two games.
There isn’t anyone in the NBA that matches up “well” with Wemby, and the Nets are in full tank mode this season. I expect the Spurs star to continue his hot start, as he’s shooting 63.6 percent from the field in the 2025-26 season.
Kyshawn George OVER 14.5 Points (-112)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why George is a great prop target against the Charlotte Hornets:
Washington Wizards second-year wing Kyshawn George has quickly become a breakout candidate in the 2025-26 season.
George is averaging 27.5 points per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3. Oh, and he’s chipping in 10.0 rebounds per night.
Washington is 1-1 this season after George turned in a scintillating 34-point performance against Dallas, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 7-for-9 from 3-point range. While I’m not expecting a game like that, I do think George is a little undervalued at 14.5 points considering he’s taking 15.0 shots per game.
The former first-round pick has also attempted 13 free throws this season, so his entire game isn’t predicated on him hitting 3s at a high rate (although that has helped). George should be able to score 15 or more points against a Charlotte team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and ranks 18th in defensive rating despite playing the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers to open the season.
It’s worth noting that George has played a major role for the Wizards as well, playing over 32 minutes in both of his games while his usage rate has gone from 15.9 percent as a rookie to 25.6 percent this season.
Ausar Thompson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-110)
Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game this season, but he picked up nine boards in the season opener against the Chicago Bulls.
Thompson averaged 6.4 rebounds per game as a rookie and 5.1 per game last season, but he has an amazing matchup against the Boston Celtics, who rank 19th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in opponent offensive rebounds per game.
A slasher and elite athlete, Thompson should be around the rim a whole bunch for a Pistons team that is looking to get back over .500 this season. With Jalen Duren averaging just 6.0 rebounds per game, Thompson is a solid bet to pick up the slack in this matchup.
Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Assists and Rebounds (-121)
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m eyeing Doncic to continue stuffing the stat sheet against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday:
Doncic’s MVP case has been on full display through the first two games of the Lakers’ season, as he’s averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3.
I’m looking to Doncic’s assist and rebounds prop on Sunday, as he’s set at just 16.5 against the Sacramento Kings despite averaging 20 assists and rebounds per game. The Kings currently rank 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, so Doncic should have plenty of chances to hit the glass in this matchup.
Luka is averaging 14.0 rebound chances and 14.0 potential assists per game this season. He has the ball in his hands a ton for the Lakers, and he’s easily cleared this line (21 and 19 rebounds and assists) in his two games this season.
