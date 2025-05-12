Wizards Land No. 6 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the highly-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Wizards were one of those teams, coming in with the second-best odds after finishing with an 18-64 record in the regular season. At the draft lottery, they came away with the No. 6 overall pick at the 2025 draft. They had a shared 14% chance at No. 1, but a much higher chance at landing at No. 5 or No. 6.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
One of the league’s newest rebuilding teams, the Wizards only sold off win-now players like Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma in recent years, opting to instead build their team through the draft with top picks. So far, they’ve been fairly successful, adding lottery talents like Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and No. 2 pick Alex Sarr at last year’s draft. The Wizards are still from fielding a competitive roster, and will use the ’25 draft to continue adding talent to the team.
With more draft lottery’s in the team’s future, the Wizards can continue to take a patient approach to drafting this year. The organization should aim for high-upside swings with immense potential, given the team still lacks star-power across the board. Positionally, it can be flexible as well with the versatility of Coulibaly, Sarr and more.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.