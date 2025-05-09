NBA Draft

2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Ahead of Lottery

Predicting the 2025 NBA Draft results just before the NBA Draft Lottery.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) is defended by Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place on Monday evening, meaning in just a few days we will know the selection order for the 2025 NBA Draft and who will win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. In the meantime, teams are still busy scouting at all levels to build out their respective boards despite there still being some uncertainty.

The talent at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft is much more talented than last year's group of players, with Dylan Harper being the clear No. 2 behind Flaff headlining this group. Beyond that duo of potential stars, there are several other players who will have the chance to move the needle for an NBA team if selected into the right system.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)

2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

Early Lottery

Mar 19, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) high fives Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller after making a three point basket in the second half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Tre Johnson (Texas)

6. Brooklyn Nets: Derik Queen (Maryland)

7. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach (Duke)

8. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

Late Lottery

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) exits the court after 70-64 loss to Auburn at the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Kon Knueppel (Duke)

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Noa Essengue (INTL)

11. Dallas Mavericks: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

12. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

13. Atanta Hawks (via SAC): Asa Newell (Georgia)

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

Mid-First Round

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) warms up during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

15. OKC Thunder (via MIA): Liam McNeeley (UConn)

16. Orlando Magic: Nolan Traore (INTL)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Carter Bryant (Arizona)

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Egor Demin (BYU)

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Noah Penda (INTL)

20. Miami Heat (via GSW): Ben Saraf (INTL)

Late First Round

Nov 20, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Joan Beringer (INTL)

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

23. Indiana Pacers: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)

24. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN): JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Will Riley (Illinois)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)

28. Boston Celtics: Danny Wolf (Michigan)

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)

30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Alex Toohey (INTL)

Early Second Round

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) passes the ball as California Golden Bears center Mady Sissoko (12) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Johni Broome (Auburn)

32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)

33. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Evans (Duke)

34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)

35. Philadelphia 76ers: Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

36. Brooklyn Nets: Michael Ruzic (INTL)

37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Kam Jones (Marquette)

38. San Antonio Spurs: Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)

39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

40. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Labaron Philon (Alabama)

41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)

42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)

43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)

44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Alex Condon (Florida)

45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)

Late Second Round

Kentucky guard Koby Brea (4) drives past Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) during the first half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

46. Orlando Magic: Drake Powell (North Carolina)

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via DET): Dink Pate (G League)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): Jamir Watkins (Florida State)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)

50. New York Knicks (via MEM): Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)

51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

52. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Johann Grunloh (INTL)

53. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Miles Byrd (San Diego State)

54. Indiana Pacers: Mouhamed Faye (INTL)

55. Los Angeles Lakers: Koby Brea (Kentucky)

---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Kobe Sanders (Nevada)

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Milos Uzan (Houston)

59. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Hansen Yang (INTL)

