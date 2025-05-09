2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Ahead of Lottery
The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place on Monday evening, meaning in just a few days we will know the selection order for the 2025 NBA Draft and who will win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. In the meantime, teams are still busy scouting at all levels to build out their respective boards despite there still being some uncertainty.
The talent at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft is much more talented than last year's group of players, with Dylan Harper being the clear No. 2 behind Flaff headlining this group. Beyond that duo of potential stars, there are several other players who will have the chance to move the needle for an NBA team if selected into the right system.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)
2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Early Lottery
4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
5. Philadelphia 76ers: Tre Johnson (Texas)
6. Brooklyn Nets: Derik Queen (Maryland)
7. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach (Duke)
8. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
Late Lottery
9. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Kon Knueppel (Duke)
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Noa Essengue (INTL)
11. Dallas Mavericks: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
12. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
13. Atanta Hawks (via SAC): Asa Newell (Georgia)
14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
Mid-First Round
15. OKC Thunder (via MIA): Liam McNeeley (UConn)
16. Orlando Magic: Nolan Traore (INTL)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Carter Bryant (Arizona)
18. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Egor Demin (BYU)
19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Noah Penda (INTL)
20. Miami Heat (via GSW): Ben Saraf (INTL)
Late First Round
21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Joan Beringer (INTL)
22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
23. Indiana Pacers: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
24. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)
25. Orlando Magic (via DEN): JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Will Riley (Illinois)
27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)
28. Boston Celtics: Danny Wolf (Michigan)
29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)
30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Alex Toohey (INTL)
Early Second Round
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Johni Broome (Auburn)
32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
33. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Evans (Duke)
34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
35. Philadelphia 76ers: Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
36. Brooklyn Nets: Michael Ruzic (INTL)
37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Kam Jones (Marquette)
38. San Antonio Spurs: Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)
39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
40. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Labaron Philon (Alabama)
41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)
42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Alex Condon (Florida)
45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. Orlando Magic: Drake Powell (North Carolina)
47. Milwaukee Bucks (via DET): Dink Pate (G League)
48. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
50. New York Knicks (via MEM): Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)
51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
52. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Johann Grunloh (INTL)
53. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
54. Indiana Pacers: Mouhamed Faye (INTL)
55. Los Angeles Lakers: Koby Brea (Kentucky)
---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---
56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Kobe Sanders (Nevada)
57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Milos Uzan (Houston)
59. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Hansen Yang (INTL)
