2025 NBA Draft Combine Invite List
The 2025 NBA Draft is just over seven weeks away, meaning prospects are gearing up for what will be a competitive and thorough pre-draft process. One of the most significant pre-draft events is the NBA Draft Combine, which is set to take place May 11-18 this year in Chicago. Given that the event is just over a week away, the NBA has officially announced the 75 invitees for the combine this cycle.
The NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) states that all invited players are required to attend and participate in the NBA Draft Combine, unless the league has excused a player's absence, at which point they may be required to complete Draft Combine activities at a later date.
Joining these 75 participants will be a select number of top performers from the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 9-11. While not every player who participates in the combine will be drafted -- or even remain in the draft process long enough to have a chance to be -- this is essentially an invite list of who NBA teams want to see most, meaning it can be considered a list of the best prospects in the eyes of the league.
Here are the 75 players who have been invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine:
- Izan Almansa - Perth (Australia)
- Neoklis Avdalas - Peristeri (Greece)
- Ace Bailey - Rutgers
- Joan Beringer - Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)
- Koby Brea - Kentucky
- Johni Broome - Auburn
- Carter Bryant - Arizona
- Miles Byrd - San Diego State
- Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida
- Nique Clifford - Colorado State
- Alex Condon - Florida
- Cedric Coward - Washington State
- Egor Demin - BYU
- Eric Dixon - Villanova
- VJ Edgecombe Jr. - Baylor
- Noa Essengue - Ulm (Germany)
- Isaiah Evans - Duke
- Jeremiah Fears - Oklahoma
- Cooper Flagg - Duke
- Boogie Fland - Arkansas
- Rasheer Fleming - St. Joseph’s
- Vladislav Goldin - Michigan
- Hugo Gonzalez - Real Madrid (Spain)
- PJ Haggerty - Memphis
- Dylan Harper - Rutgers
- Ben Henshall - Perth (Australia)
- Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois
- Sion James - Duke
- Tre Johnson - Texas
- Kam Jones - Marquette
- Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton
- Karter Knox - Arkansas
- Kon Knueppel - Duke
- Chaz Lanier - Tennessee
- Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB
- RJ Luis Jr. - St. John’s
- Khaman Maluach - Duke
- Bogoljub Markovic - Mega Beograd (Serbia)
- Alijah Martin - Florida
- Liam McNeeley - Connecticut
- Jalon Moore - Oklahoma
- Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina
- Grant Nelson - Alabama
- Asa Newell - Georgia
- Otega Oweh - Kentucky
- Dink Pate - Mexico City (G League)
- Micah Peavy - Georgetown
- Noah Penda - Le Mans (France)
- Tahaad Pettiford - Auburn
- Labaron Philon - Alabama
- Drake Powell - North Carolina
- Tyrese Proctor - Duke
- Derik Queen - Maryland
- Maxime Raynaud - Stanford
- Jase Richardson - Michigan State
- Will Riley - Illinois
- Michael Ruzic - Joventut (Spain)
- Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest
- Kobe Sanders - Nevada
- Ben Saraf - Ulm (Germany)
- Mark Sears - Alabama
- Max Shulga - VCU
- Javon Small - West Virginia
- Thomas Sorber - Georgetown
- Adou Thiero - Arkansas
- John Tonje - Wisconsin
- Alex Toohey - Sydney (Australia)
- Nolan Traore - Saint Quentin (France)
- Milos Uzan - Houston
- Jamir Watkins - Florida State
- Brice Williams - Nebraska
- Darrion Williams - Texas Tech
- Danny Wolf - Michigan
- Hansen Yang - Qingdao (China)
- Rocco Zikarsky - Brisbane (Australia)
The NBA Draft Combine is a great opportunity to showcase worth ethic, intangibles and personality. While some players who are invited have much more to prove than others, this is one of the events that can completely change draft boards.
