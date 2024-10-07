Yves Missi Could be a Rookie of the Year Sleeper for Pelicans
After losing centers Jonas Valanciunas (Washington Wizards) and Larry Nance Jr. (Atlanta Hawks) this offseason, New Orleans was in desperate need for a big man to hold down the front court next to Zion Williamson. They addressed this problem during the summer by using the 21st pick on Baylor freshman center Yves Missi, a one-and-done player who is highly athletic and offers elite finishing ability as well as some rim defense and even some switchability on the defensive end.
Though he's a what-you-see-is-what-you-get type of prospect in that he is a pure center, this is exactly what the Pelicans needed next to their phenom power forward Williamson. Even as a rookie, he is an upgrade from a defensive standpoint to what they had last year in rotating Nance Jr. and Valanciunas, both of whom offer their own skillsets but do not protect the rim at a high level.
The issue with Yves Missi at this point is that he needs to add weight to his frame. Though he stands at 7-foot with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he still weighs just 235 pounds, which means he will be giving up weight to more physical centers that can push him off the block. At this point, he is more of a rim-running type of big, one that can run and jump despite his height. However, the point still stands that he needs to fill out his frame to reach his potential.
The center rotation as it stands now is Missi, Daniel Theis, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Trey Jemison, none of whom are starting-caliber centers in the NBA. The Pelicans will be relying upon Missi for a lot as a young player, so much so that he may in fact garner starter-level minutes in his first season as an NBA player. With the proper development, Missi can become an effective rookie, and with the minutes he will inevitably receive, he could compete for Rookie of the Year if he can score efficiently, rebound, and protect the rim.
