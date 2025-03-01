Yves Missi Shows Sky-High Ceiling in Pelicans Loss
Despite the return of superstar Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans continue to cruise towards one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. And rightfully so, having garnered one of the worst records in the West this year.
The 2025 backup is sure to reinforce New Orleans with talent overall, but its most recent draft flew well under the radar as a good one.
With its top overall pick at No. 21, the team came away with a pick many thought was awkward at the time: Baylor big Yves Missi.
At 6-foot-10 with bountiful athleticism, Missi was a project pick, and an especially odd one for the Pelicans at the time given they had a full front court.
Fast forward to now, Missi has blown expectations out of the water, playing as one of the best and most consistent newbies in the league.
Across his 56 games with the Pelicans — 50 of which have been starts — he’s poured on 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 53% overall.
On Friday night, he threw consistency to the side, finishing with one of the best games of his short career in a big loss to the Suns. Across just 26 minutes, he scored 24 points on a blistering 11-for-14 shooting, adding five rebounds, one assist and one block.
While the Pelicans ultimately didn’t vie for the win, they can take solace in the sky-high ceiling of Missi.
Per a scouting report on Missi from NBA Draft on SI from Sept 2023: “Offensively, the next steps for Missi will be expanding his range and developing more post moves. As of today, he’s really just a scorer on lobs and putbacks, but has the tools to emerge as much more than that. There’s reason for optimism on the jumper and he has the footwork to become a better, more crafty interior scorer. These things will be the difference in him being a first-round talent instead of a second-round project.”
One thing is certain, the Pelicans have certainly found their center of the future.
