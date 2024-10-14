Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan Could Push for Minutes in Portland
Though he will be competing with DeAndre Ayton, who will hold down the starting center spot for the Portland Trailblazers, rookie Donovan Clingan has had a solid preseason showing that could translate to floor time this season for the UConn product.
Though his second showing was much more impressive than his first, his October 11 game against the Clippers had some moments of growth as well. He finished with seven points and five rebounds on 60% from the field. He also had two assists and a blocked shot, but turned the ball over twice and had three personal fouls. He finished the game as a -9 in the box plus minus in the loss to LA, but he did hit a three pointer, which is a new wrinkle in his game.
His Oct. 13 performance against Sacramento was more reminiscent of his collegiate days playing for Dan Hurley's Huskies. In 18 minutes, he scored in double figures with 10 points, rebounded in double figures with 10 boards, and had two blocks and a steal. He finished this matchup with a +16, impacting the game on both ends of the floor using his size and mobility, which is excellent for a 7-foot-3 center. Though he attempted three three-point shots and missed all of them, he was otherwise efficient, going five for six from the field inside the arc.
Most of his buckets against the Kings were out of pick-and-roll sets or on offensive rebounds and put-backs, which was his go-to in college when anchoring one of the nation's top starting units. A two-time national champion, Clingan understands the ins and outs of post defense as well as scoring on the block, and while Portland has their center right now in Ayton, Clingan already provides more effective defensive minutes. His offensive game is a work in progress, but as he rounds into form, he could be a candidate for the all-rookie team due to his presence in defending the rim.
