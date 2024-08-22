NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas' Boogie Fland
Player Info
Boogie Fland
Guard | Arkansas
Height: 6'2” | Weight: 175 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.95
Prospect Profile
Although he’s a walking bucket and is most known for being a highlight reel scorer, Johnuel “Boogie” Fland is much more than that. He also possesses traits that will allow him to play lead guard when needed and facilitate for others. He’s definitely built with a thin frame and is smaller than many modern guards, but the Arkansas freshman makes up for it in other ways.
Fland has always been asked to carry a large part of the offensive load for his previous teams. His efficiency has seen a hit at times because of that, but he’s an advanced shot-maker who has pro-level traits as a scorer. Fland is a microwave — when he’s on, there’s no stopping him. The electric guard can self-create and get to his spots with crafty dribble moves and quickness. Fland boasts a quick first step and reads the defense well. As dynamic as he is with the ball in his hands, he’s controlled and plays with poise.
Not only does Fland have good body control when finishing at the rim — along with a quality midrange game that includes a great floater — but he also has a smooth shooting stroke with deep range. He can score at all three levels and make plays for himself and others. Fland is a good passer but will need to be given the opportunity to showcase that which may be difficult on a loaded Arkansas roster.
Fland’s playmaking upside exists on both ends of the floor with his disruptive tendencies. He’s a pest defensively with his speed and quick hands, but may struggle to defend at the next levels given the size of the guards. But at minimum, he has the chance to be pesky and force turnovers even if he can’t be a lockdown guy on the perimeter.
A Former McDonald’s All-American and 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select Team member, Fland plays with confidence and charisma. He’s the type of player who exudes contagious energy. He will be just 18 years old on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, making him one of the youngest prospects in this class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
