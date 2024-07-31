NBA Draft Scouting Report: BYU's Egor Demin
Player Info
Egor Demin
Wing | BYU
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 190 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.30
Prospect Profile
A jumbo creator, Demon has a fascinating game that projects to translate well to the NBA. His style is more smooth than it is quick or explosive, but he’s very effective playing that way. Demin’s size and fluidity are what make him pop, given at 6-foot-8 he’s the size of a wing and will play a lot as a small forward at the NBA level, but he possesses guard skills.
When catching in the mid-range, Demin is extremely crafty. He doesn’t have to use dribble moves to generate a good look — instead, he leverages great footwork and crafty ball fakes along with an ability to rise up over defenders and his shots while fading. He’s an advanced shotmaker for his age and has legitimate self-creation upside.
Again, although he’s the size of a wing, the guard skills are evident. In fact, there’s reason to believe Demin could play guard minutes at the next levels and lead an offense for long stretches. It’s still unclear what his full-time position projects to be in the NBA, but that’s okay because versatility is a good thing. The upside as a primary creator and facilitator is certainly there if it's needed wherever he lands.
Demin is still developing his 3-point shot, but is making progress. The more he’s able to knock down those looks, the more his mid-range and driving game will open up. It will also allow him to be more effective off-ball, further enhancing his versatility.
On the defensive end, Demin plays very smart and understands how to use his length as an advantage. He’s active in passing lanes and forces turnovers even when not defending his own man. He has the ability to defend up to three positions which will allow his team to run flexible schemes.
One of the best college prospects in the country ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, Demin has nearly every tool needed to contribute as a perimeter piece at the next level. The Russian wing is the most significant BYU recruit in the program’s history and has the pleasure of learning under Kevin Young, who is a tremendous developmental coach. BYU hasn’t had a player selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette in 2011, but that will be changing in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Early to Mid-Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
