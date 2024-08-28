NBA Draft Scouting Report: BYU's Kanon Catchings
Player Info
Kanon Catchings
Forward | BYU
Height: 6'9” | Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.88
Prospect Profile
A prospect who has been rising of late and has really started to hit his stride, Catchings is just scratching the surface of his potential. As a freshman at BYU, he projects to make an impact with his positional versatility and two-way upside. Standing at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play on the perimeter or in the paint, Catchings can slot into several positions on both ends of the floor. He’s a good athlete who boasts length and fluidity for a player of his size.
The perimeter shot has improved for Catchings over the last few years, which has only enhanced his ability to play more as a wing. He still needs to get stronger to become more effective in the paint and absorbing contact, but overall his offensive game is expanding. The BYU freshman is bouncy and impactful when the game speeds up and he can really leverage his physical tools. Combo forwards with the ability to space the floor are a desired commodity at the NBA level, so he fits a valuable archetype.
On the defensive end, Catchings has the quickness to adequately defend in space, plus the height and length to also be a shot blocker in the paint. He has solid vertical pop and has the tools to be very disruptive on that end of the floor. Again, if he can get stronger and add more weight to his frame, Catchings will become even better and more versatile as a defender.
Prior to entering the college ranks, Catchings had the opportunity to spend time with Overtime Elite, where he played against some of the best high school competition in the country and trained like a professional daily. He was a four-star recruit and top 50 player in his class and will get to play alongside another potential one-and-done prospect in Egor Demin under the coaching of Kevin Young.
The BYU freshman comes from a family full of tremendous basketball players. He is the nephew of Naismith Hall of Famer and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, son of Tauja Catchings, who also played in the WNBA and the grandson of Harvey Catchings who played 11 seasons in the NBA.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
