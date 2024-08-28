NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: BYU's Kanon Catchings

Scouting Report: Kanon Catchings

Draft Digest Staff

Brownsburg Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (14) walks up the court Saturday, March 18, 2023 at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Brownsburg Bulldogs, 66-38, for the IHSAA Class 4A Semistate championship game. High School Basketball Ini Hs Basketball New Castle Semistate Final
Brownsburg Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (14) walks up the court Saturday, March 18, 2023 at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Brownsburg Bulldogs, 66-38, for the IHSAA Class 4A Semistate championship game. High School Basketball Ini Hs Basketball New Castle Semistate Final / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Kanon Catchings

Forward | BYU

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 185 lbs 

2025 Draft Age: 19.88

Kanon Catchings
Brownsburg Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (14) rushes up the court against New Palestine Dragons Ian Stephens (5) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Southport High School in Indianapolis. The Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the New Palestine Dragons, 66-39, for the IHSAA Class 4A regional championship. High School Basketball Ini Hs Basketball Southport Regional / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

A prospect who has been rising of late and has really started to hit his stride, Catchings is just scratching the surface of his potential. As a freshman at BYU, he projects to make an impact with his positional versatility and two-way upside. Standing at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play on the perimeter or in the paint, Catchings can slot into several positions on both ends of the floor. He’s a good athlete who boasts length and fluidity for a player of his size. 

The perimeter shot has improved for Catchings over the last few years, which has only enhanced his ability to play more as a wing. He still needs to get stronger to become more effective in the paint and absorbing contact, but overall his offensive game is expanding. The BYU freshman is bouncy and impactful when the game speeds up and he can really leverage his physical tools. Combo forwards with the ability to space the floor are a desired commodity at the NBA level, so he fits a valuable archetype. 

On the defensive end, Catchings has the quickness to adequately defend in space, plus the height and length to also be a shot blocker in the paint. He has solid vertical pop and has the tools to be very disruptive on that end of the floor. Again, if he can get stronger and add more weight to his frame, Catchings will become even better and more versatile as a defender. 

Prior to entering the college ranks, Catchings had the opportunity to spend time with Overtime Elite, where he played against some of the best high school competition in the country and trained like a professional daily. He was a four-star recruit and top 50 player in his class and will get to play alongside another potential one-and-done prospect in Egor Demin under the coaching of Kevin Young. 

The BYU freshman comes from a family full of tremendous basketball players. He is the nephew of Naismith Hall of Famer and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, son of Tauja Catchings, who also played in the WNBA and the grandson of Harvey Catchings who played 11 seasons in the NBA.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles