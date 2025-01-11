NBA Draft Scouting Report: Clemson's Ian Schieffelin
Player Info
Ian Schieffelin
Forward | Clemson
Height: 6'8" | Weight: 240 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 22.32
Prospect Profile
A modern forward out of Clemson who plays with tremendous energy, Schieffelin is extremely strong and has a frame ready for the NBA. He doesn’t have star upside, but he does several things very well that can help teams win games at the next level. Schieffelin has improved at a pretty consistent rate in each of his four seasons with the Tigers and is now a crafty scorer who does most of his damage near the rim or the midrange — but can also step out to the perimeter.
Leveraging his strong frame and nose for the ball, Schieffelin is a double-double machine who pulls down double-digit rebounds on a very regular basis. He uses his size very well at 6-foot-8 and his ability to crash the glass will translate at the NBA level.
The 3-point shooting has been fairly inconsistent for Schieffelin during his collegiate campaign. He finally hit his stride and shot better than 45% from deep as a junior, though on low volume. Then he increased volume as a senior, and accuracy then dipped. But it’s easy to buy the process with him, noting it’s extremely key for him to emerge as a more consistent 3-point shooter to stick in NBA since he’s too small to play true center. Schieffelin is a good free throw shooter which also leaves room for optimism. The Clemson forward is a solid positional passer as well and can enhance an offense with his connective upside.
Defensively, Schieffelin has the size and strength to hold his own against college bigs, but he likely won’t be able to defend NBA centers. He will be more of a forward defender with the footspeed to situationally guard out outside of the paint when needed.
The former three-star recruit out of Georiga has the baseline skillset to be considered as a second-round prospect for teams who need size and shooting upside. Given he’s a four-year college player he is older than some prospects, but fits a mold that teams value.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
