Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma

Scouting Report: Arthur Kaluma

Arthur Kaluma 

Forward | Creighton 

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 220 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.30 

Arthur Kaluma, 2023 NBA Draft, Creighton

Prospect Profile

While most of the young prospects every year get most of the attention, there’s always several older draftees that end up making a significant impact at the NBA level. Kaluma could be just that in the 2023 NBA Draft, as he’s an older prospect even for a college sophomore.

With that in mind he’s a good athlete with a ton of offensive upside. He’s polished on that end of the floor and would slot nicely on a team that’s ready to compete. That’s not to say he wouldn’t be a good prospect on a rebuilding team, but Kaluma projects to be a player that can impact the game from day one.

On the defensive end, he’s still got a lot of work to do. In fact, that’s probably the one thing outside of his age that’s holding him back from being a lottery pick. He’s had problems defending perimeter oriented players, especially in the pick-and-roll.

Additionally, Kaluma has improved his jump shot but still has a long way to go. Between the jumper and defense, there’s quite a bit of variability in where he could be selected next summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kaluma has long arms and is an aggressive downhill attacker. While his shot develops, he’s got plenty of other ways to generate points. Outside of that, he’s a good positional rebounder that will only have even more of a chance to shine in the upcoming season.

After a significant knee injury last season, Kamala has proven he’s still got what it takes to impact the game at the NBA level. Assuming the upcoming season goes as expected, he’ll have a great shot at being taken in the first round.

Highlights 

Draft Projection

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Hornets' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff14 hours ago
Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft
Mock Drafts & Big Boards

2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Small Forwards

By Draft Digest Staff18 hours ago
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Newsfeed

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero Matchup Date Revealed

By Draft Digest Staff19 hours ago
Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Kyle Filipowski

By Draft Digest Staff20 hours ago
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Newsfeed

How Many Draft Picks Will a Kevin Durant Trade Command?

By Derek Parker22 hours ago
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Nets' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest StaffAug 15, 2022 5:39 PM EDT
Tari Eason, Ousmane Dieng, Thunder, Rockets
Newsfeed

The Exciting New Frontcourt of the Houston Rockets

By Morten Stig JensenAug 15, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Emoni Bates, 2023 NBA Draft, Eastern Michigan
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates

By Draft Digest StaffAug 15, 2022 8:00 AM EDT