NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Cameron Boozer
Player Info
Cameron Boozer
Forward | Duke
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 235 lbs
2026 Draft Age: 18.92
Prospect Profile
When it comes to positional value in the NBA today, Cameron Boozer has every single physical trait and modern skill to get teams excited about making him the face of their franchise. That’s why the incoming Duke freshman enters his first season as, rightfully so, a player being discussed as the potential top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Boozer is positionally considered a power forward, though he is very well built and has a sturdy frame that will allow him to play as an undersized center at 6-foot-9. At the same time, he has intriguing perimeter skills, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him slide into a combo forward role or even play alongside two other frontcourt players, essentially functioning more as a wing.
The versatile forward is extremely effective at the rim. He’s a self-creator, has the ability to be a team’s top scorer, and is crafty with go-to moves. He can face up in the mid-post, finish well around the rim, and short roll to knock down midrange jumpers. He has the entire scoring package inside the arc and makes scoring look effortless. He’s aggressive, has great instincts to get to the right spot, and moves well off the ball to put himself in position to catch and score with an advantage. To round it out, he has a reliable 3-point shot.
Anytime you talk about a player with number one overall pick potential, there has to be scoring upside. While defense is extremely important to winning in the NBA, the top pick has to be able to score at a high level. Boozer can undoubtedly do that with his three-level scoring ability as a modern forward with an NBA-ready frame.
What makes him unique for a player his size is the way he processes the game and the fluidity with which he plays. The dynamic prospect isn’t the exact same player as Duke’s last two number one overall picks, Paolo Banchero and Cooper Flagg, but there are elements of both in his game. Boozer isn’t a carbon copy of either, but the pathway for him is clear. That bodes well for his freshman season with the Blue Devils, because Duke has consistently allowed players of his archetype to showcase their upside on both ends of the floor and solidify themselves as top picks. There are always players who enter college with No. 1 pick potential, but it comes down to putting together an outstanding freshman season to earn that honor.
Elite prospects are often valued for their upside more than their present impact. With Boozer, you get both. He has incredible future upside, but also the polish to be a helpful, winning player right away. He should be impactful from day one in the NBA, and the same will be expected of him as a freshman at Duke, where he’ll carry a heavy load. He has a professional game, he’s a good passer with high IQ, and he’s already polished.
The physical presence, perimeter skills and three-level scoring are what make him unique, but he still has work to do. While Boozer has the traits to translate physically to the NBA, there are times he struggles with quicker, more agile players. As he takes on college competition, it will be interesting to see how he holds up defensively against explosive wings on the perimeter or more athletic bigs in the post. Another key is efficiency. Even the best freshmen don’t always get a high volume of shots, so Boozer will need to make the most of his opportunities. To reach his 20-points-per-game potential, he’ll need to score efficiently and get to the free throw line consistently.
Boozer’s background adds to the pedigree. He’s a four-time state champion at Columbus High School in Miami, a multi-time Gatorade Player of the Year, a Mr. Basketball USA winner, a McDonald’s All-American and an MVP at the Nike Hoop Summit. He’s also been a standout in FIBA competition, earning accolades at the international level. He was a five-star recruit, a top-five player in his class, the son of former NBA standout Carlos Boozer, and the twin of Cayden Boozer, who will be Duke’s primary point guard this season and a projected lottery pick himself.
Overall, the pedigree, size, and skill set make Boozer absolutely worthy of the number one pick. The challenge is that this class features three players with legitimate number one potential, so he’ll have to go out and earn it. But given his fit in the Duke system and the success we’ve seen from players of his archetype there, he’ll have as good a chance as anyone.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft.
2026 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2026 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
