NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Isaiah Evans
Player Info
Isaiah Evans
Wing | Duke
Height: 6'6” | Weight: 175 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.54
Prospect Profile
An absolutely lethal scorer, Evans is a walking mismatch as a 6-foot-7 wing who possesses self-creation upside and a playmaking skillset. He's often compared to former Duke wing and current New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram, which is completely reasonable if you've watched both of their offensive games.
Evans has extremely long arms and uses that length to create advantages against smaller opponents. He's also one of the most passionate athletes in this class, playing with a contagious energy that is very loud on the court. He also boasts extreme confidence and plays with a chip on his shoulder, which makes him an even more exciting prospect.
With a three-level scoring package, it would not be surprising at all for Evans to earn significant minutes as a true freshman and have regular scoring outbursts. He is without a doubt a lottery talent, assuming he adapts well to the college style of play and can continue to develop his wiry frame.
The 6-foot-7 wing has deep range that makes opposing defenders pick him up well above the break. That allows Evans to break down defenders who play too aggressively and get to the midrange or straight to the rim. However, when his defender doesn't pick him up early enough, he has a quick trigger and will make them pay with a deep triple and a high release that makes it difficult to alter his shot.
Again, he will need to get stronger to really reach his ceiling, but even now Evans is a disruptive defender. That energy and passion he plays with results in often being in the right place at the right time and his effort generally results in good things happening on that end. He has learned how to jump passing lanes and has natural feel for the game on the defensive side of the ball.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Mid First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
