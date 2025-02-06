NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida's Alex Condon

Scouting Report: Alex Condon

Draft Digest Staff

Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Alex Condon

Forward | Florida

Height: 6'11” | Weight: 230 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 20.92

Alex Condon
Jan 4, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles