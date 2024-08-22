NBA Draft Scouting Report: Indiana's Kanaan Carlyle
Player Info
Kanaan Carlyle
Guard | Indiana
Height: 6'3” | Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.73
Prospect Profile
Carlyle is a dynamic, score-first guard who can generate points from all over the floor. He’s one of the most underrated players in the country and has the chance to be a breakout star as a sophomore.
He boasts a three-level package of scoring upside, but can be inefficient and too ball-dominant at times. Carlyle isn’t the tallest, but he has good length and is a great athlete who can play above the rim with his effortless bounce. He has a flashy style of play given he is both quick and explosive and has unmatched speed in transition. When getting to his spots, Carlyle is very crafty and knows how to draw fouls. He is also extremely reliable from the line.
Carlyle is a good passer which allows him to play in either backcourt spot. He has lead guard skills, but might be a better off-ball player at the next level. Again, he has good vision but can’t necessarily control the pace of a game and be a full-time floor general at the level he needs to quite yet. A simplified role at the NBA level might actually do a lot for his game
Defensively, Carlyle has upside with his athleticism and quickness to defend either guard spot, but he isn’t a lockdown defender today. Even then, he has the tools to really improve on that end and be a factor in the future.
After a great freshman season at Stanford in which he was an impact player from day one, Carlyle will now take his talents to Indiana. The former five-star recruit was a significant prospect who won a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas championship with USA Basketball. He also spent time at Overtime Elite before going to college, where he helped the YNG Dreamers get to the OTE Championship game against Amen and Ausar Thompson.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
