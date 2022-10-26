NBA Draft Scouting Report: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Guard | Indiana

Height: 6'5” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.01

A legitimate two-way talent, Hood-Schifino is a prospect that could easily rise up draft boards throughout his freshman season at Indiana. He’s one of the more patient guards in this class, which results in highly impactful offensive contributions and great decision making.

Hood-Schifino is the highest rated incoming freshman in the Big Ten, meaning expectations are high. He can play either guard spot or on the wing but has pure point guard instinct. A real playmaker, he makes his teammates better and understands winning basketball.

With these high expectations, Hood-Schifino will have the opportunity to play a key role on an experienced Indiana team. He plays with high energy and could emerge as a player that brings those around him to a new level.

As a scorer, Hood-Schifino has proven to be highly effective from two levels, but is working on the third.

For starters, he’s great off the bounce and really thrives as a play finisher at the rim. The 6-foot-5 guard draws a ton of attention in doing so and is a willing passer out to teammates when defenses collapse.

Overall as a scorer, Hood-Schifino is more smooth than he is explosive. He’s got incredible change of speed and plays with great pace when attacking. Once he gets into the paint, he’s got good body control and doesn’t shy away from contact. He also has no problem finishing with either hand at a high level.

The one area of growth we will need to see from Hood-Schifino is his perimeter shooting. While he does appear to be an improving 3-point shooter, he’s got a long way to go from an efficiency standpoint. Shooting from deep will absolutely be his swing skill as it relates to his draft stock.

On a positive note, the Indiana freshman’s effectiveness in the midrange leads you to think he’ll ultimately be fine from beyond the arc down the road. The mechanics of his triple are different than that of his midrange jumper, so he needs to find some consistency as he gets further from the rim.

On the topic of midrange, this is where Hood-Schifino really showcases his patience. Most young players feel rushed in that range and often force shots or make the wrong read. Hood-Schifino is different, as he uses various paces and lets the right move come to him. Whether it’s allowing things to happen around him to find an open teammate or shooting it himself, he’s a great decision maker. He’s got a reliable jumper from this range and also is effective with a smooth, tight floater.

Overall as a lead guard, Hood-Schifino makes the right plays and takes care of the ball. He’s able to impact the game even without scoring.

Defensively, he is great at the point of attack where Hood-Schifino boasts awesome footwork and lateral speed. He has the size and tools to defend upwards of three positions at a high level. He’s got a unique toughness and a knack for the ball on that end and loves to pick his opponent’s pocket.

Simply put, he just gets it on that end. Hood-Schifino’s defensive is a huge driver of winning and his IQ is extremely high as a natural defender.

He’s the type of player you trust in the game during crunch time as he truly impacts winning. Hood-Schifino’s patience really sticks out as he analyzes each situation and let’s the right play come to him.

If he can improve the triple, the five-star recruit could go in the first round next summer. Before coming to Indiana, Hood-Schifino played against the top competition in the country at Montverde Academy, where he played alongside Dariq Whitehead (Duke), Dillon Mitchell (Texas) and Skyy Clark (Illinois) among others.

Hood-Schifino led the team to back-to back national championships before his career came to an end.

This season at Indiana, it will be fascinating to see him run a two-man game with Trayce Jackson-Davis as well as continue his success playing with Monteverde teammate Malik Reneau.

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

